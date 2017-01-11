DNA Diets and Antigravity Workouts: Health Trends to Watch Out for in 2016

Smarter technology-supported training

It’s one thing to monitor your steps throughout the day and keep an eye on your heart rate during exercise with the help of a Fitbit. It’s an entirely different thing to follow a training program based on your DNA profile, or receive real-time feedback on your exercise form based on wearable fitness apparel.

Fitness is getting smarter, and tech companies are rushing to provide the next wearable product that provides feedback on some elusive biological marker that’s going to suddenly make it “easier” and “faster” to see results.

I use quotes because the reality is, unless a tech company discovers how to create a wearable band that taps into long-term internal motivation, receiving real-time feedback on your foot placement during exercise, while super cool, may not actually be the push you need to get off the couch and get moving.

