7 Places You Shouldn't Touch in Public Bathrooms (That Aren’t the Toilet Seat)

Then consider all the other shoes that have been used to flush that toilet.



The stall walls

If you're familiar with the term “aerosol effect,” then you already know why the interior walls of public restroom stalls are covered in literal shit. If you don't, oh boy, you're in for a treat! The aerosol effect, also known as toilet plume, describes the particles that become airborne when a toilet is flushed. Yup, it's flying shit! Teeny, tiny shit particles, but shit nonetheless, which lands everywhere and means that the walls, which are probably never cleaned, are coated in poop.



The stall door handle

This is probably a little more obvious, but well worth pointing out anyway. The lock and/or handle on the stall door is another place that comes in constant contact with unwashed, germy hands.