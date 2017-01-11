The 11 Easiest Things You Can Do to Get a Little Healthier

Don't take the easy way while moving from point A to point B throughout the day

When you park your car, choose the space in the lot that's furthest away from your end destination. When you have the option of taking the stairs or an elevator, opt for some steps. If you're meeting up with friends in town on a nice day, ditch the subway and walk or ride your bike. Pretty simple, and adds up to some serious physical activity in the long run.



Set an alarm every hour

If you're an office drone, try setting an alarm to go off on your phone every hour (though you should probably make sure it doesn't go off when you're meeting with your boss). "It serves as a subtle reminder to stand up, stretch, get up and walk to the bathroom -- really any kind of movement is fine as long as you move,” Kat Haselkorn, total body-conditioning and spinning instructor, says. "We spend so much time sitting hunched over our desks that a little nudge can make a big difference in daily activity levels."