Ridiculously Easy Resolutions You'll Actually Stick To

Remember how last year you made that resolution to give up carbs? Volunteer at the local shelter? Put away $500 from every paycheck? Stop judging people? Right. How are those working for you?

For 2016, rather than placing unrealistic expectations on yourself -- and saying "fuck it" on January 15th, subsequently dropping close to $1K on a new TV that you use to pass judgment on the stars of Vanderpump Rules while you inhale stuffed-crust pizza -- try making these achievable changes that might actually last until February. And if attempting them all feels too overwhelming, go for one to start.