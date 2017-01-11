Ecstasy is usually associated with fairy-winged ravers and thumping EDM -- not chaise lounges and psychiatrist offices. But the notorious party drug could make its way, legally, into the mental health world as a potent treatment for post-traumatic stress disorder.

Some experts have known for a while that ecstasy (the pill form of MDMA) could be a valuable tool in treating mental illness; after all, it was first introduced to psychiatrists in 1970 to be used in conjunction with therapy. Since the drug releases serotonin and creates feelings of euphoria, it ended up being a helpful aid in couples therapy, and for those suffering from depression, anxiety, and post-traumatic stress disorder -- until it spread to clubs and college campuses, and the DEA classified it as a Schedule 1 narcotic in 1985. That pesky DEA is always getting in the way of people having a good time/overcoming past trauma, man.