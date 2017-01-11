Easy Ways to Sneak 10 Superfoods Into Your Daily Diet

There’s virtually no chance you haven’t heard the ubiquitous nutrition buzzword “superfood.” But what does it mean exactly? Do superfoods help you survive your first dust storm at Burning Man? Do they magically give you the ability to pass judgment on the diets of others? Will they make you live forever?

I like to think of superfoods as foods that confer some health benefits beyond your average lettuce leaf. Here are some of my favorites, with their benefits and some ideas on how to incorporate them into your everyday eating habits: