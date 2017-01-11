All the Reasons Pets Are Good for You

Veterinarian Dr. Louise Murray, author of Vet Confidential, agrees with the findings. “More than half of dog owners have said that their dogs make them more active,” she tells us.

Dr. Murray also notes that staying active helps your dog, and older dogs can be reinvigorated by living with more active, younger dogs. So even if your old dog seem really, really, deeply annoyed by the new puppy, know that being around puppyhood is good for him in the long run.

“When there’s a younger dog in the home, older dogs get more activity… they can also be calmed by having a companion pet,” Dr. Murray explains.