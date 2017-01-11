The Healthy Case for Putting Mustard on Everything

Mustard is at least part of what makes street food so amazing. You drizzle it on hot dogs, smear it onto pretzels, squeeze it into knishes... and while it’s something gourmets can get super snobby about, even Anthony Bourdain acknowledges that the cheapest yellow mustard has its delicious, vinegary place.

In most cases, enjoyability is a sure sign that you're eating something that's horrible for you. But the happy truth is that mustard isn’t just an ideal dressing for almost any sandwich, and an essential culinary ingredient -- it’s also totally good for you. Here's the proof.

It has serious bang for the caloric buck

At 3 calories a teaspoon, mustard is the lowest calorie of the common condiments. Compared to mayo (31 calories), sweet relish (7 calories), or even ketchup (6 calories), this stuff is basically a freebie.

