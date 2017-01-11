The (Very Legitimate!) Health Benefits of Running While High

My first attempt at running while high was an abject failure. My sneakers were laced and I was ready to jog, when a friend dropped by, loaded hash pipe in tow. I couldn’t refuse that offer, but I also didn’t want to skip my run. I know, I thought, in classic stoner-revelation form. I can do both!

The first 10 minutes of the stoned run were great. My music sounded incredible and everything was beautiful... until I came back down to earth, feeling winded and fatigued. I deeply regretted leaving my couch. Smoking and running don’t mix, I concluded.

Fast-forward a few years. Marijuana use is increasingly accepted, and even endorsed by some members of the medical community -- research on cannabis and running shows a mild anti-inflammatory effect, as well as reduction of stress and muscle pain, according to exercise physiologist Dr. Scott Weiss. In other words, weed can get you pumped up for that long run and make it hurt less.