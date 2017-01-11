Pollution Can Make You Fat, Among Other Terrible Things

OK, so pollution is bad for my lungs, right?

Yeah, pretty bad. The effects of pollution can linger in your lungs for as long as a decade, or approximately 12 new smartphone generations. That's a long time! City-dwellers living in England and Wales between 1971–2001, had a 14% higher risk of dying in 2002–2009 compared to people living in the countryside.

It makes sense that pollution lead to issues like bronchitis, emphysema, and pneumonia, but the real shocker is that some of the participants died from heart disease, which they traced back and connected to the pollution in the air.

While you may enjoy the 24-hour lifestyle and craft cocktails of urban dwelling, everything has its price. Maybe this will be the final piece of the puzzle that prompts you to move away from the city for a better life in the countryside.