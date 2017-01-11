The Least Stressful High-Paying Jobs

It’s good news for most of us schlubs that there are brave researchers out there trying to find the 21st century’s Holy Grail: a lucrative job that doesn’t drive those who do it to complete mental breakdowns. Laurence Shatkin, Ph.D, a career information expert, looked at salaries and stress levels of 767 jobs to pinpoint gigs that offered high pay and low stress. He detailed them in his 2008 book, and has continued to update the information.

What makes a gig low on the stress scale? It varies according to the individual.

“The point here is that workday stress is a highly idiosyncratic matter,” Shatkin told us. “You might find public speaking to be an extremely stressful part of a job, while I might find time pressure hard to bear.” That said, if you want to escape a nerve-wracking job and still make a nice chunk of change, you could try making a switch to one of these cushy gigs.