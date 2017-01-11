Secretly Dangerous Foods You’re Probably Eating Anyway

Potatoes

We’ve all been hungry enough to eat some questionably dated and discolored foods. If you’re eying that slightly green potato for an afternoon snack, think again. Raw potatoes contain toxins called glycoalkaloids, and as potatoes age (aka turn green and sprout), they become more toxic.

There have been countless mass sicknesses and deaths tied to potato poisoning, with symptoms ranging from irritable bowels, to comas... to death. So if you’ve always considered yourself a “meat and potatoes” kind of guy, just make sure those potatoes are fresh, clean, and cooked.