These Supergrains Could Be the Next Quinoa

Millet

What is it, and why is it super? Millet may be the primary ingredient in birdseed, but it's not just for the avian creatures who will someday make you their prey. It's packed with nutrients hard to come by among other grains, namely copper, manganese, phosphorus, and magnesium. The resilient crop with a short growing season was critical in transforming Chinese and Mongolian nomads circa 5400 BCE into settled farmers. So the next time someone asks you for some super on-the-go snack tips, you can impress them with your knowledge of the ancient seed's agricultural history.

How farm-to-table-menu-ready is it? Millet may be cropping up on some trendy menus, but NPR reports that the not-just-birdseed is in dire need of an image makeover, one that will convince people who feel iffy about eating what birds eat that millet isn't just for the winged ones who will soon inherit the Earth. If that weren't enough, Paleo diet proponents warn against incorporating the post-Paleo grain into their neo-Paleo lives, claiming, "From an evolutionary perspective, these foods were rarely or never consumed by our hunter gatherer ancestors," and going on to argue that high-millet diets increase the rate of iodine deficiencies and thyroid dysfunction.