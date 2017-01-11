An Edible ‘Supervillain’: Why You’re Powerless Against Pizza

The first time I knew I had an addiction was in college. I hit rock bottom by eating cold pizza crust the next day (and possibly the day after that) out of the opened pizza boxes scattered about my dorm room.

If this sounds at all familiar to you, it’s probably because you’ve been there. In fact, the real reason we don’t have an AA for pizza is simple: there’s not a rec room in existence that can house pretty much everyone on the planet.

According to Dr. Stephen Neabore of the Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine -- who as a former New York resident, is a recovering pizza addict himself -- there are several scientific reasons that cause and fuel this addiction, and not just because pizza is laced with "dairy crack." Although, yes, that too.