Your Most Pressing Pre-40 Health Concerns, by Age

30 years: The flu

Who the eff has time for the flu? Certainly not someone with a job, two kids, and who really can't afford to miss two weeks of work -- especially if it means missing more work when your kids catch the virus, too. If an illness is going to knock you on your ass, it better be something more serious than the flu.



33 years: Hypochondria

Because you know that ache must be an undiagnosed autoimmune disease (they often pop up in your 30s... the internet says so!), and was that mole there before? Did it change colors? And now that you're thinking about it, you can't move as well as you used to, maybe you should talk to your doctor about arthritis.