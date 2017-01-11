Always Tired? The Secret Reason Might Be Hiding in Your DNA.

She explains that night owls, constantly trying to catch up on sleep, also have "less of a routine, or standard bedtime and standard up time... a really irregular sleep-wake cycle is going to create more problems." Which makes sense, and also maybe explains why society is set up this way: it was the early birds who decided, because they were awake first. Only sort of kidding

There's hope for night owls yet

If you have the luxury of letting your body follow its own clock, great. But if you’re an extreme night owl with a standard job that forces you out of bed early, there are a few solutions for shifting your rhythm. Number one: sunlight! Especially in the morning. No sunglasses. "The mechanism of affecting our rhythm is actually through the eyes," according to Dr. Ancoli-Israel. "So when you wear sunglasses, you’re blocking all that good light." We apologize that you have to drop your cool and give up shamelessly staring at people on your way to work.