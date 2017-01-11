The Curious Origins of Every Major STD

A possible joining of man and beast, astrological misinformation, and potential celebrity sufferers (cough, Shakespeare, cough) all dot the history of some of the more common sexually transmitted diseases. Taking a deeper look into the origins and histories of these under-the-sheets maladies, one comes across some seriously weird stories. Here is a collection of the best anecdotes you never wanted to know about infirmities you never wanted to mention.

Chlamydia

​Ludwig Halberstädter and Stanislaus von Prowazek became the first men to write about what is now known as chlamydia back in 1907. Luckily, these men did not discover it in their misspent youth, but in the eye infections of orangutans during expeditions to Java, an island that lies between Sumatra and Bali. Their intent was to study syphilis, but they came across what they called, “chlamydozoa,” looking at scrapings taken from the eyes of infected monkeys.This led to future research on the newly noted disease. But, it wasn’t till much later that a bacterium was found to be the source of the infection.