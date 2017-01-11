This Is Why You Have a Gut (and How to Get Rid of It)

For instance, a 16oz bottle of Coke contains 52g of sugar. That’s more sugar than you’ll find in five Bavarian creme donuts from Dunkin' Donuts. Soda -- not beer -- is the real driver of big bellies. “Soda belly” just doesn’t have the same alliterative ring as “beer belly.”



Sugar actually targets your stomach

OK, sugar doesn’t have radar that allows it to zoom in on your stomach, but that’s also kind of a reasonable metaphor for what it really does do.

“The specific effect of sugar on belly fat, as opposed to overall weight gain, is somewhat controversial,” Dr. Jampolis explains. “However, most experts agree, and research supports, the finding that excess fructose (which makes up half of the sugar in table sugar) has unique metabolic properties that, in excess, leads to the formation of... belly fat.”