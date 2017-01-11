Things Keep Getting Worse & Worse for Theranos, With No End in Sight

The fallout from the collapse of Theranos, the disgraced Silicon Valley blood-testing company, continues to multiply at a disastrous pace. On the heels of its $140 million lawsuit from Walgreens, Theranos is now getting sued by more investors who claim they were misled.

Robert Colman, co-founder of investment bank Robertson Stephens & Co., and fellow investor Hilary Taubman-Dye, filed a lawsuit against Theranos and company founder Elizabeth Holmes, alleging the company lied about its technology to gain investor money. For those keeping score, this is the third lawsuit against the company -- it was also sued by a hedge fund partner in October -- but it's the first that seeks class-action status.