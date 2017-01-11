Cookies, Hoverboards, and Other Things Doctors Won't Keep in Their Homes

Typically you get what feels like five minutes to ask your doctor a few questions, while you're sitting on the table in your little paper dress that never seems to fit. Then they rattle off advice: drink less, cut out the soda, stop eating this or that. You may roll your eyes, nod a little, give a look of guilt... then maybe you accept some of the advice. Or maybe you don't.
Instead of scrambling to put your clothes back on, have you ever asked any of your doctors what advice they give themselves? How about the things they cut out of their homes? Here's what a few of them had to say.
Water in plastic bottles
"Carcinogens are leached [from] the plastic into the water... over time, the total dose of exposure will increase the consumer's risks of various cancers." -- Dr. Philip Caravella
White bread and white rice
"White bread, white rice, pasta... will make you fat and increase your risks of heart disease, diabetes, and cancer." -- Dr. Bruce Roseman
Store-bought cookies
"Store-bought cookies, crackers, or bakery goods, or anything else with even small amounts of trans fats. Trans fats are bad actors. They increase small, dense LDL (the really bad bad-guy cholesterol), increase inflammation, and amplify the tendency of platelets to form artery-clogging clots." -- Dr. Robert Huizenga, UCLA Medical School
Olive oil
"Olive oil has 120 calories per tablespoon, but may have some heart-healthy advantages due to its chemical composition. However, when you use a few tablespoons of oil you are supposed to eliminate a comparable number of calories in your diet to avoid weight gain. That caveat is often forgotten. For that reason, olive oil or any products containing it no longer have a place in our cupboard." -- Dr. Michael Pickert
Chili peppers
"They contain capsaicin, which is in pepper spray. The capsaicin in chili peppers also activates receptors in the small intestine. The small intestine is the long part of the bowel between the stomach and the colon. Capsaicin can cause rhythmic contractions of the small intestine, because the intestine is trying to expel this material. The result is cramps and abdominal discomfort hours after eating." -- Dr. Nitin Kumar
Hoverboards
"They can catch fire and/or cause very serious injuries -- if not death -- from head trauma." -- Dr. Philip Caravella
Albacore tuna and swordfish
"I love fish, but these species -- albacore and swordfish -- tend to have too much mercury!" -- Dr. Robert Huizenga
Processed meats, especially bacon
"Bacon (the worst), sausage, salami, and possibly ham have carcinogenic substances that increase the risk of cancer of the pancreas, a... form of cancer that is almost always lethal." -- Dr. Philip Caravella
Carson Quinn is a writer based in Indianapolis, now with a trash can full of all of the aforementioned items. Follow her on Twitter: @NewsCarson.