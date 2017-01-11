Cookies, Hoverboards, and Other Things Doctors Won't Keep in Their Homes

Typically you get what feels like five minutes to ask your doctor a few questions, while you're sitting on the table in your little paper dress that never seems to fit. Then they rattle off advice: drink less, cut out the soda, stop eating this or that. You may roll your eyes, nod a little, give a look of guilt... then maybe you accept some of the advice. Or maybe you don't.

Instead of scrambling to put your clothes back on, have you ever asked any of your doctors what advice they give themselves? How about the things they cut out of their homes? Here's what a few of them had to say.