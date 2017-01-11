Health

This Map Shows the Most Obese States in America

By Published On 09/22/2015 By Published On 09/22/2015

Trending

related

JetBlue Has a New Two-Day Flash Sale with $34 Flights

related

This Map Shows The Most Popular Netflix Show in All 50 States

related

The Best Winter Day-Drinking Bars in Chicago

related

Workouts That Are So Last Year, and What to Do Instead

Lets face it: Ballooning waistlines are practically as American as apple pie and bacon cheeseburgers (hmm), and well, the problem continues to show, according to the new “State of Obesity” report, which includes a map (shown in full below) detailing the most recent obesity rates in all 50 states.

The annual report suggests the nation’s weight problem remained high in 2014, and actually worsened in a handful of states, with some 78 million Americans now considered obese. While obesity rates differ in various regions, new data shows the highest levels were unsurprisingly found in the South and the Midwest. In fact, obesity rates now exceed 35% in three states: Arkansas (35.9%), Mississippi (35.5%), and West Virginia (35.7%).

Related

related

This Video Explains How Deodorant Makes You Stink Less

related

Antibacterial Soap Is Basically a Scam

related

Drinking Coffee at Night Is Actually Pretty Bad for You

related

This Video Explains How Deodorant Makes You Stink Less
The State of Obesity Report

How did your state weigh in? The map shows the adult obesity rates per state in 2014, and an interactive version (with additional depressing details) is available on the report's website

As shown by the map, 45 states have obesity rates over 25%, 22 states have rates higher than 30%, and every single state in the union has an obesity rate above 20%. Arkansas has the highest rate of obesity at a staggering 35.9% while Colorado has the lowest rate at 21.3%. The five states that saw increases in the last year were Kansas, Minnesota, New Mexico, Ohio, and Utah, according to the report.

Along with statistics about states, the report also found that obesity rates vary by age and race/ethnicity. Here are a few of the key findings:

  • Obesity rates differed by race, with 47.8% of Blacks, 42.5% of Latinos, and 32.6% of Whites qualifying as obese.
  • Rates of obesity are at or above 40% for Blacks in 14 states.
  • Obesity among middle-age adults is 26% higher than among younger adults.
  • More than 6% of adults are considered severely obese, a 125% increase over the past two decades.
  • Worse yet, about 5% of children are considered as severely obese between ages 6 to 11.

As you may have assumed, obesity puts millions of Americans at a higher risk of major medical issues like cancer, heart disease, and diabetes, according to the Trust for America’s Health and the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation, the organizations behind the report.

Here's a kicker from the report: The average American is more than 24 pounds heavier today than in 1960. Clearly, not everything gets better with age.

Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.

Tony Merevick is Cities News Editor at Thrillist and is surprised that his home state, Illinois, faired so well. Send news tips to news@thrillist.com and follow him on Twitter @tonymerevick.

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
The Delicious Health Food You Can Eat -- and Drink -- at Every Meal
Eats of Strength

related

READ MORE
These Dietary Guidelines From 1917 Are Delightfully Insane, yet Still Oddly Useful

related

READ MORE
Everything You Need to Know About Losing Weight, From People Who Have Actually Done It
Your Body Your Year

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like