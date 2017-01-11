This Map Shows the Most Obese States in America

Lets face it: Ballooning waistlines are practically as American as apple pie and bacon cheeseburgers (hmm), and well, the problem continues to show, according to the new “State of Obesity” report, which includes a map (shown in full below) detailing the most recent obesity rates in all 50 states.

The annual report suggests the nation’s weight problem remained high in 2014, and actually worsened in a handful of states, with some 78 million Americans now considered obese. While obesity rates differ in various regions, new data shows the highest levels were unsurprisingly found in the South and the Midwest. In fact, obesity rates now exceed 35% in three states: Arkansas (35.9%), Mississippi (35.5%), and West Virginia (35.7%).