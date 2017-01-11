This Video Explains How Deodorant Makes You Stink Less

Nobody likes smelly armpits -- well, nobody but Molly Shannon. But face it, you and every other human stinks in some way, hence the deodorant you apply (hopefully) in copious amounts every day before you step out into public. But have you ever wondered exactly how deodorant helps you smell less?
A new video from the American Chemical Society explains why your armpits stink so much and gets into the complicated chemistry behind deodorant that we take for granted. Simply put, the culprit behind your particular musk is the huge colony of microorganisms that live in and on the human body, including the 1 million organisms per square inch living in your armpits. Sweat by itself isn't stinky, and it actually takes on that ripe onion-y flavor when the microorganisms feast on fatty secretions and release offensive-smelling compounds, according to the video.
Luckily, there are plenty of deodorants around to KO your BO. Some contain compounds and chemicals like Triclosan that kill bacteria, while others contain antiperspirants (like aluminum salts) that block the secretion from your sweat glands. As you already know (we hope), most deodorants are also packed with fragrances to cover up anything that squeaks through your deodorant's defenses. Check out the video for the full rundown, and just remember, nobody wants to smell your stinky pits.
