The 5 Things You Should Do Before Leaving Your House Every Morning

Eat something, even if it's not a classic breakfast

Look, you don't have to wake up, put on a starched shirt and sit down for a full breakfast of pancakes, eggs, and toast. You're trying to wake up, not enter a food coma. Plus there's that whole thing about not having enough time. Huddleston’s answer? “Made-ahead breakfast sandwiches! Make several at once, individually wrapped and ready to go.”

If you're not the breakfast sandwich type, a piece of fruit or a hard-boiled egg will help get you going, which makes you less likely to double up on lunch or dive into that box of donuts someone brought to work.



Take a few moments to do nothing

It’s easy to focus your morning routine on getting your hand on the doorknob at a time that won't lead to a termination of your employment. But your best bet for setting yourself up for a good day is to make sure you feel centered before going out there. Stopping the rush -- just for 60 seconds, if that's really all the time you have -- and taking a moment to close your eyes and not think about all the stuff you have to do that day will go a long way toward reducing your stress and improving your overall cognitive performance. Beyond the mental benefits, how often do you really get to do absolutely nothing? Build it into your mornings, and you'll start to look forward to it.