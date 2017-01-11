Secrets That Get You the Cheapest Prescription Drugs, Every Time

Even if you have good insurance, know that you might be paying too much

Prescription drug coverage that’s part of your insurance is either going to come in the form of a coinsurance or a copay. A coinsurance is a set percent of what you pay for meds -- so yep, you should really be checking around for a good price. A copay is the set amount you pay every time you pick up a prescription, no matter where you get it.

But hold up! What’s totally insane is that the price of some medications at some pharmacies can be lower than your copay. Let's say your copay is $15 but the medication costs $10; if you don't ask, you won't even realize you're paying more than the cost, just because you have insurance. There you are, feeling great about the employer-provided health care you just scored, flashing your insurance card, and you’re actually paying more than someone without it. “In addition,” Smiechowski points out, “your insurance company may have in-network and out-of-network pharmacies, and that will impact what you pay.” Look into it. Ultimately, you may want to go to one place and pay with your insurance for an expensive med, then buy the cheap one out of pocket.

