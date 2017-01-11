How to Start Working Out if You Really Hate Exercising

From the outside looking in, exercise sure looks like a form of medieval torture. The exertion, the grunting, the self-inflicted pain -- it’s not exactly a walk in the park.

Except that it is. It is exactly a walk in the park. And if you’re still not exercising because you “hate exercising,” then it’s time for a little chat. Your “I hate exercising” excuse is about as acceptable as claiming you hate puppies, and both speak to potentially serious problems with your heart.

Here's how to push past the pain and start moving your butt.



Pull up your big-kid pants

Before I even get into all the ways you can overcome your hatred of exercise, I’m going to assume two things: 1) you’re an adult, and 2) you accept the reality that adults sometimes do things they don’t want to do because they’re the right thing to do. Do you always love going to your job, or to dinner with the in-laws? I bet you do it anyway.