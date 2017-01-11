How to Make Your Terrible Job More Tolerable

Don’t be a #saddesklunch statistic

Get away from the fluorescent lights for an hour and actually have lunch somewhere that doesn't resemble a hallway at the morgue. Bagged lunches cut down on both the expense and the time associated with a meal out. Bring one to a park or other outdoor space and get some natural light and fresh air, for a change. Set a program to remind you to take stretch breaks and walks, and you’ll be more productive, too.



Make a "don't want" list...

Business analyst Monique Guild suggests using your list of “don’t wants” to show you what you do want out of a job. “Write a list of what you don’t want, and then flip it. That’s going to give you great information,” Guild says. “If you’re under pressure with a lot of deadlines in a corporate environment, what’s the opposite for you?”

