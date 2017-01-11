How to Be a Damn Grown-Up and Learn to Love Salad

Salads: they’re green, damp, and kids like to eat them. Oh, wait. Those are boogers. Kids hate salad. And while it’s all well and good to have the same palate as someone who considers mac and cheese haute cuisine (no judgment, that stuff is delicious), you’re going to eventually need to get some antioxidant- and fiber-rich greens into your system.

Because being a grown-up means a lot of things related to responsibility, one of which is taking care of yourself. Here's how to fully enter adulthood and start liking salad.

Take baby steps

You don’t have to run out and pile your plate with greens. Start small, by eating a salad as an appetizer or side dish instead of the main course, advises registered dietitian Tiffany Newenhouse. And even though it’s trendy, salad-phobes might want to steer clear of kale at first, because the cruciferous vegetable can be bitter. “Start with romaine lettuce,” says Stacy Goldberg, a registered nurse who has a master’s degree in public health, with a specialization in nutrition. “Kale can be less palatable to salad newbies.”