The Best Ways to Stay Awake Without Caffeine

Everyone knows that feeling of desperation and hope when reaching for a cup of coffee to get through the day. But since caffeine is a stimulant, it's not ideal to reach for another cup when you're feeling sluggish in the afternoon or evening. Who wants the possibility of anxiety and irritability right before bed, anyway? You get enough of that without caffeine.

Whether you're trying to cut down on an evening habit or want to go cold turkey, there are other science-backed ways to maintain the laser focus you need to watch the clock for the exact minute you can leave the office.