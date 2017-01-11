Simple Ways to Stop Stuffing Your Damn Face All the Time

Another strong move: when you're done eating, cleanse your palate by brushing your teeth or chewing gum, a trick Harris-Pincus likes a lot. "As soon as you put gum in your mouth, it changes the flavor, and you're not as likely to want to continue to eat whatever it was you were eating."



Make sure you're actually hungry before eating

Sounds simple, but this is another instance where your brain is kind of dumb. It often doesn't know if it's hungry, sleepy, or thirsty, which kind of seems like a pretty big evolutionary disadvantage, but there it is. "When we get that not-so-great feeling, we think, 'I must be hungry,' but you could be tired or a little dry," Harris-Pincus says. "Especially in mid-afternoon, when we are a little of all three." Start by sipping water, seltzer, or unsweetened tea. "It may quench your thirst or you may be filled up with just liquid," Harris-Pincus says. If that doesn't do the trick, you can close your laptop and start stuffing your face with exactly the right amount of food you need, and no more.