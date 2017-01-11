Half-Marathons Are Blowing Up Your Newsfeed Because They're Half the Work With All the Bragging

It's the ultimate bragging-rights race

"Half-marathon" obviously has the word "marathon" in it, and someone who sees your post race T-shirt from far away just might consider you even more hardcore than warranted. It's actually a fairly feasible distance -- Biggest Loser even started its own half-marathon series -- and yet, somehow, 13.1 miles is simultaneously still a big deal, a whole 10 miles farther than the 3.1 miles of the ubiquitous 5K.

As a moderate-to-major challenge for a beginner-to-intermediate runner, the half is one of those things you have to push yourself for, and, despite the race's rapid increase in popularity, will always be something that not everyone has done. This means you have full bragging rights to post photos with your medal all over Facebook and Snapchat and win scores of "likes" from your friends. In fact, it's actually no longer socially acceptable not to. When you do it, you either fuel the craze by inspiring your friends to register for half-marathons themselves, or to come watch you next time with some amazing race signs.