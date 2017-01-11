This $30 Fitness Tool Will Give You a Killer Full-Body Workout

If you're waiting for a punchline to this cliffhanger title, this isn't a joke -- it's a real-life solution to your constant quest for the ultimate low-cost, compact workout tool that you can take anywhere.

I'm sorry, did I say "constant quest"? I meant it's the solution to all your whines about fitness costing too much. Because if you can spare $30 and about 30 minutes a day, you can get in killer shape with nothing more than a simple suspension trainer.

Why suspension training is the ultimate workout

Suspension training already gets two quick points for providing a low-cost, portable workout, but the benefits don't end there. Jamie Costello, fitness director at Pritikin Longevity Center + Spa, explains, "Suspension training is unique because it utilizes the exerciser's bodyweight for all of the movements." Since you're using your own bodyweight as resistance, the equipment itself can be very lightweight -- hence the portability.