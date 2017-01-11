The Superfood Spice You Should Be Eating Way More Often

"It's perfect for home detoxes," she says. "Obviously our body naturally detoxes itself, but turmeric is something you easily can add into a tea or some vegetables, or whatever else is in your daily meal plan, without a lot of risks."

It's good for your brain

That antioxidizing effect can help fight disease, including Alzheimer's, potentially. Curcumin, thanks to its wide range of effects, seems to help the brain resist buildup of harmful plaque in brains with Alzheimer's.

It could play a role in cancer treatment

You can't make this stuff up! Well, you probably could, but that's what makes turmeric so incredible -- these benefits are being studied in real, live labs, and have the backing of legit organizations. When scientists discover that turmeric is effective in killing cancer cells and also preventing their growth, important heads are bound to turn.