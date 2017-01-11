12 Incredibly Underrated Exercises You Should Probably Be Doing More

It's not difficult to find articles touting all the magical benefits of burpees, planks, and squats. I’m not saying these aren't good exercises. They are! But sticking to staples like these during your workouts gets old in a hurry, and is more likely to burn you out.

To help you mix up your gym routine, we asked personal trainers to reveal their favorite underrated exercises.

Kettlebell swings

Kettlebell workouts surged in popularity in 2013 along with CrossFit and the Paleo diet. But after that brief moment in the sun, most people moved on to bigger and better things. Cristina Osorio, kettlebell and fitness instructor at TruFusion, suggests reviving the weighted handlebars. “The kettlebell is one of the most dynamic tools for strength, flexibility, and endurance training,” Osorio explains. “Because kettlebell swings create very minimal impact on your lower body, it’s the perfect solution to bringing cardio into your workout routine without agitating your knees.”

