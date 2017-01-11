The Most Underrated Healthy Foods, According to Nutritionists

Remove their pits and re-stuff them with nut butter, blend them into a smoothie, or use a food processor to turn them into snack balls and bars, and you’ll have the perfect pre-workout snack.

Miso

Everyone loves miso soup, so it’s weird that miso itself doesn't get more credit. But Pollock thinks it should: made from fermented soybeans, miso is a probiotic food, which means it boosts your immunity, digestion, and overall well-being. It's also high in B vitamins, making it a great choice for easing stress and PMS, improving memory, and even reducing the risk of heart disease.

Pollock suggests using the slightly sweet and super-salty paste as a replacement for salt -- it's a great addition to homemade dressings, pestos, and other dips.