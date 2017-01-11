10 Unexpected Reasons to Start Running, Like, NOW

If you’re not running, you’re basically doomed. Okay, maybe not doomed, but possibly heading down the misery path of no sex, no smarts, and no pulse. Everyone on the planet knows running is great for weight loss and really hot quads, but it’s becoming more and more clear that running has benefits that far exceed the superficial. In other words, if you want to have a more rewarding life, you should probably stop procrastinating and start lacing up those sneakers stat.



1. You’ll be helping the economy

Look, it takes a lot of work to invent those pace-recording watches, moisture-wicking clothes, heart rate-notifying ear buds, and cadence-enhancing socks. You get all the health and social benefits of being a runner, plus you quietly get to pat yourself on the back for fueling a gazillion-dollar industry that is creating jobs in our workforce.

