"When we do not sleep enough, our hunger hormones will be high the following day and our impulse control will be lower," Dr. Apovian says. "In addition, a lack of sleep over the long term interferes with the metabolism and erodes our lean muscle mass."

Basically, lack of sleep affects your body the same way aging does; that's why you feel like a cranky old man after only a couple hours of shut-eye. Not enough sleep also leads to junk-food cravings and makes you worthless at the gym, so there are other associated reasons why you need to make sure you get enough Zzz's.

You have hypothyroidism

Blaming your thyroid for weight gain may sound like a BS excuse that no one can challenge, because most people don't know what the thyroid actually does, and it can be comforting to attribute your gut to a mysterious gland gone haywire.