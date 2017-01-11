I Peed on My Face to Make My Skin Better. Here's What Happened.

For the first few days, I waited for my urine to hit its midstream peak, then I peed on a cotton swab and dabbed it on my face. Instead of rinsing it off, I let it dry. I was worried about the odor, so after every application I made Yasmin sniff my face. She's pretty honest about these kinds of things -- she's the first person to tell me when my unibrow is coming in a little strong -- so I trusted her verdict that it didn't smell. If anything, it was a little sweet. I swear.

For about a week I followed the same procedure of wiping urine onto my face in the morning and not washing it off. By day eight, my skin hadn't changed for better or worse. I chalked up the lack of progress to the quality of my urine – I was using fresh morning urine, but it wasn't from the first pee of the morning. I reasoned that if wanted to see real results, I'd have to truly use the first bright-yellow pee of the day, which according to my trusty guide Urine Therapy, is the most potent because it's been in the body the longest. If they say the morning pee has all of your body’s natural, beautiful face-making powers in it, who am I to question?