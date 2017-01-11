These Vaping Conspiracy Theories Can't Be True... Right?

In May 2016, the FDA released new regulations that allow it to regulate vapor products -- a $3.5 billion US market segment that includes both disposable electronic cigarettes and expensive refillable devices -- as tobacco products. On the surface, it all makes sense. Government regulation brings with it quality standards, mainstream faith in the marketplace, and (hopefully) a long-term benefit to the public health.

So why is the vaping industry calling foul?

I spoke with over a dozen pro-vape advocates while writing a feature on the regulations. Nearly all of those sources claimed to be in favor of regulation, but decried the FDA's approach as calculated sabotage of their rapidly growing industry, giving the story a decidedly more sinister subtext.

Suggestions of vast conspiracies to undermine America's vape entrepreneurs are fringe claims, mostly. They were difficult to disregard, though, because the paranoia in the pro-vape camp is pervasive, verging on obsessive.