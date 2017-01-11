Teenagers Are Vaping Fruit, Not Weed or Tobacco

They don't even know how to vape properly; instead, kids these days are using e-cigarettes and vape pens to inhale pansy flavors like passionfruit and bubblegum instead of actual tobacco or weed, a new study finds. Only 13-20% of the surveyed teens who said they vaped had actually vaped nicotine, and a measly 7% admitted to vaping marijuana. Another 10% claimed they "didn't know," which is the only kind of response you give when you're too embarrassed to admit your e-cigarette is usually full of Watermelon-Bubblegum Joose instead of weed.

Listen, it's a good thing that fewer teens are smoking cigarettes. It's a deadly and highly addictive habit that's harder to break the younger you start. But how can you be a badass when you're smoking basically the equivalent of Jolly Rancher liquid? What are adults supposed to do when they encounter you in public -- not roll their eyes in disappointment? What is this lame legacy you're leaving behind to future generations of defiant mini-rebels who look up to you?