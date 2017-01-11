The Vitamin You're Probably Deficient in Without Realizing It

The general consensus is that some sun exposure is OK (experts say about half the time it takes your skin to turn pink and begin to burn is a goal you should shoot for), but supplementation is probably necessary to obtain optimal levels, especially if you're at high risk for skin cancer.



How do I know if this is something I should worry about?

A lot of factors play a role here, including your race, your habits, and your age. In other words, if your skin is dark, you lurk indoors, you shun the sun, you're a vampire, or you're growing older (as we all are), then your vitamin D levels may not be where they should be. Since only about 30% of people fall within adequate ranges, it's more likely than not that you could stand a bit more.