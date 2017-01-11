Holy Shit, the World's First Human Head Transplant Is Actually Happening

Livers, kidneys, hearts -- all organs that can fail before the rest of you, yet all organs that theoretically can be replaced. But if your entire body fails, well, you're pretty shit out of luck.

Until now! In 2016, literally anything can and will happen, so it makes sense that doctors who have been preparing to execute human history's first head transplant are training their patient for life in a functional body by using virtual reality.

Valery Spiridonov suffers from Werdnig-Hoffman disease, a type of spinal muscular dystrophy that shows up in infancy and essentially wastes away a person's entire body. Most kids with it don't survive past age 2, but Spiridonov has survived to 31 years old, despite doctors' expectations to the contrary.