I Tried Wearing a Corset Like the Kardashians. Here's What Happened.

“Listening to your body is the best way to do it,” advised Mina Mechante, a burlesque dancer and sales associate at Trashy Diva Lingerie, which sells corsets and waist trainers. “I put my corset on before I do my hair and makeup and get it snug, but not as tight as I can make it. By the time I’m done, my body is used to [the corset], and I can get it a little tighter.”

Mechante often is active in her corsets, wearing them while performing, go-go dancing, and biking. “When you put on the corset, you realize, yes, you can breathe normally. It’s more of a mental thing.”



Trying on the waist cincher

The waist trainer from HourglassAngel arrives in a narrow white box that reads “Where great women begin.” Because obviously, to be a great woman you need to compress your colon and bowels. The rubber latex garment feels sturdily athletic, like one of those yellow LIVESTRONG bracelets from the aughts. I exhale and fasten the first hook.