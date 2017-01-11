Someone Just Found a 47,000-Word Health Manifesto by Walt Whitman, and It's Batshit Crazy

If you like poetry, manly men, and copious amounts of meat, then boy, do I have some orgasmic news for you! A graduate student was poking around some databases of journals from the 1800s, as grad students are wont to do, and waddya know, there was a 47,000-word Walt Whitman health manifesto called "Manly Health and Training, With Off-Hand Hints Toward Their Condition," just sitting there in the Sunday, Sept 12th, 1858 edition of the New York Atlas, totally undiscovered. What a bounty!

Yes, this is the same Walt Whitman who was known for being one of the preeminent poets of the 19th century, the man who put American literature on a course to modernism, a man who wrote an elegy for Lincoln that remains one of the most well-known poems ever composed, a man who thought baseball players had pretty neat shoes, and maybe more people should wear them? Guess he wasn't lying when he said he contained multitudes.