My Felony Charge Confirmed Just How Terrible the Drug War Really Is

The day before I was arrested on felony drug possession charges, I sold my plasma. I regretted that choice later, when I was booked at St. Landry Parish Jail. After I donned an orange jumpsuit, unbraided my hair, and scraped the glitter off my cheeks, the only remaining signifier of my identity beyond ward of the state was a tiny crescent-shaped wound nestled in the crook of my elbow. It looked like a track mark. They'd peg me for a junkie.

I wasn't a junkie. I was a 21-year-old college junior who preferred ketamine to keg stands. And I had just become a casualty of the war on drugs.

A user is born

My infatuation with illicit substances was a late development. I'd been a straitlaced kid whose after-school activities revolved around marching band and study groups. That's partly because I was borderline nerdy and partly because my sister was the resident hellraiser, blasting Marilyn Manson and snorting meth before she was even in high school. She wore a safety pin on her JNCO jeans so she could make pipes from Coke cans on the fly.