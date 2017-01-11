5 Ways Health Insurance Can Rip You Off

Still following? If all that stuff doesn’t happen to you, you just saved even more money. Of course, you'll want to look at the coinsurance and copays for both of those plans, too, but this quick bit of math is a good start.

Not covering out-of-network services

You're visiting friends out of state for a week, and on day two, you hurt your ankle. By day four, the old just-ignore-it trick hasn’t worked at all, and you drag your grumpy self to the doctor -- not how you'd planned to spend vacation.

The other unfortunate surprise: a few weeks later when you get your bill, you may have been charged for every penny of that appointment and X-ray -- even if you've paid your whole deductible already. This is because your insurance company only pays the docs with whom they've made cost agreements. Doctors who are out of state -- or local docs who aren’t in with your insurance company -- are getting their paychecks directly from you. So if you thought that having insurance meant seeing the doc without financial concern, think again.