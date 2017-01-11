Wanna Quit Booze or Drugs? Super-Chill Scientists Suggest Smoking Weed.

Remember in D.A.R.E. class when you learned that marijuana was a "gateway drug" and could lead frequent users down a dangerous path to other harder, scarier drugs like cocaine, meth, and prescription painkillers?

Yeah, that was all propaganda designed to support the War on Drugs. Sorry, '90s kids!

It turns out that weed is actually pretty dope, according to some cool scientists. A bunch of super-chill researchers got together to hang out and look at studies on pot use and mental health, and made a discovery that will blow your mind if you really think about it, man. Far from being a "gateway" to the hard stuff that ruins people's lives, weed is what's called an "exit drug," meaning it can help people who are hooked on opioids and alcohol ween off them.