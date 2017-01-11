7 Things You Already Love That Can Help You Lose Weight

Somewhere between hamstering on the treadmill and emptying your refrigerator, you realize that sweating it out to drop a few pounds isn't all that much fun.

Luckily for you, there are weight-loss hacks that you're more likely to enjoy than a day of green juice. So get ready to enjoy shedding the pounds. You're welcome.



Having sex

OK, so telling your partner, "Let's have sex so I can lose weight!" may dampen the mood, but it might be just the hack you need -- sex is exercise, and could burn more calories than moderate jogging, especially if you're really going at it.



Sleeping in

After that romp in the sack, you'll be ready to lose more weight with a nap, since there's a pretty solid link between poor sleep and obesity. Sleep deprivation is associated with hormonal disturbances that can cause you to overeat, which leads to all sorts of nasty health consequences, including (duh) weight gain.