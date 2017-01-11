Why Being Fat Doesn't Automatically Make You Unhealthy

The obesity epidemic in America is certainly no joke, causing people to freak out over what this means for their personal health, and how to keep it from stretching our already tight healthcare system to its breaking point. The latter is one of the reasons fat-shaming is so prevalent, since obesity is a disease you can see -- just take a quick look around virtually any public space, and you can make a snap judgment about who's healthy vs. who's on the fast track to heart disease and DEATH.

But can you really? While it’s pretty easy to spot an overweight person, that doesn’t necessarily mean he or she is unhealthy. There’s a lot more to the health equation than just the pounds on a scale. In fact, calculating BMI (the ratio of weight to height) might be complete bullshit, to put it scientifically.