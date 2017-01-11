15 Ways Your Brain Tricks You Into Staying Fat

I'm [anxious, sad, rejected, bored, lonely], so I might as well hit the drive-thru

You know what humans hate? Feeling uncomfortable. You know what life makes you do? Feel uncomfortable. You're inevitably going to experience negative emotions, and there's a good chance you'll try to suppress them using food, at least some of the time. Start dealing with that painful stuff -- i.e., don't believe burying it is the best option -- and you'll be less likely to hit the drive-thru every time you have a shitty day at work.

Drinks, then PIZZA

Drunk you is a saboteur. Do as little damage as possible.

I need to look like a model to have a beach body

You know what's a whole hell of a lot easier than sacrificing food and happiness for your (likely unattainable) dream body? Changing your expectations. Sure, maybe you could stand to lose some weight so you have a better chance of living to see your future kid graduate, but if you're gunning for a ripped, perfect body at the cost of sleep, fun, dating, and bread, ask yourself if it's really worth it. You're probably far more likable, and happier, a little softer than you want to be. Adjust your expectations to something a little more achievable (and sustainable), and wham! You've instantly hit your goal.