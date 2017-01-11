14 Weight-Loss Tips From People Who Have Lost 50 Pounds or More

Manage your emotions

Emotions can ruin your day, and subsequently any healthy progress you've made, Teeter warns. One bad day at work can lead to binge eating and drinking in front of the TV instead of preparing a nourishing meal and hitting the gym. When you're feeling bad, Teeter recommends paying attention to why you feel that way so you can comfort yourself in a more productive way, instead of stuffing yourself full of food until you can't move.



Focus on feeling better, rather than what you see in the mirror

Sometimes "looking good in a bathing suit" isn't a big enough goal, at least not if you want to keep the weight off for longer than the warm summer months. "It's important to establish the reason why you want to get healthy. Maybe it's for your kids or grandkids," Byers suggests. "Maybe you want to get healthy so you can have a family. No matter where you are in your journey, I encourage you to think about your personal 'why' and post it on a vision board where you can see it every day."

